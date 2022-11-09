Ad
Products | November 09, 2022

Renesas Ready Partner Network now extends across all Renesas MCUs and MPUs

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today expanded the “Renesas Ready Partner Network” to include commercial-grade, performance-optimized building blocks for its RZ Family of microprocessors (MPUs), featuring 106 new partners and 160 building block solutions.

This is a product release announcement by Renesas Electronics Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The trusted technology partnership program has grown in the last three years to more than 200 partners, who collectively provide over 300 building-block solutions that work out-of-box with the Renesas RZ MPU and RA, RX and RL78 microcontroller (MCU) product lines. Customers can now easily scale from 8-bit to 64-bit product offerings with most partners.

The “Renesas Ready Partner Network” has evolved over the last three years as a plug-and-play option that combines the benefits of Renesas products to help customers simplify their design processes and accelerate time to market and time to revenue. The solution ecosystem will continue to grow globally as additional partners join the program.

“Renesas has grown its world-class partner ecosystem for MCUs and MPUs, and we will continue to expand our network to make our customers’ lives easier. With the addition of our RZ Family, we now have a single, strong global ecosystem of trusted partners across all of our products", said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit of Renesas in a press release.

 

“Ecosystems such as the Renesas Ready Partner Network are increasingly important thanks to the myriad solutions available for industrial IoT. Design complexity has expanded multi-fold, and project timelines are much tighter. Partner ecosystems are critically important to build whole solutions to address real-world engineering problems, enhance collaboration and drive success", said Chip Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer, WorkSpan, a leading ecosystem business management platform.

Kaushal Vora, Senior Director of Business Acceleration and Ecosystem at Renesas, and Chip Rodgers will discuss the importance of ecosystems and the expanded Renesas Ready program on WorkSpan’s “Ecosystems Aces” podcast on November 11. For more information and to listen to the podcast, visit bit.ly/3TN8UA6.

The Renesas Ready Partner Network leverages pre-developed third-party software and hardware building blocks. The solutions work “out-of-the-box” to solve real-world customer problems with Renesas MCU & MPU products and are revised to keep up with every major release of the Renesas software platforms and tools. The building blocks are identified with a product specific badge and come with easy to understand collateral and a demonstration project. The interactive, immersive content is available in the form of technical demonstrations, video overviews, reference designs and whitepapers and covers a broad spectrum of technologies.

Testimonials from many of the partners in the Renesas Ready Partner Network can be found at renesas.com/renesas-ready.

About Renesas RZ Microprocessor Family

The Renesas RZ Family of 32-bit and 64-bit microprocessors (MPUs) enables the solutions required for the smart societies of the future. Through high-performance CPU cores and a variety of accelerators and peripheral functions, engineers can easily implement high-resolution human machine interfaces (HMI), embedded vision, embedded artificial intelligence (e-AI), and real-time control and industrial ethernet connectivity. More information is available at: renesas.com/rz 

