In the third quarter of 2022, sales in the German components distribution sector continued to grow like crazy. Sales by distributors reported to the FBDi rose by a surprising 44% to EUR 1.36 billion, significantly outstripping the record quarter of Q1/2022. In contrast, order intake declined by 7% to EUR 1.44 billion, continuing to normalize. The book-to-bill ratio of 1.06 (ratio of orders received to sales) is back to normal.

The development in the various product segments varied: While semiconductors grew by 55.7% to EUR 901 million (book-to-bill rate at 1.09), passive components continued to grow by almost 23% to EUR 185 million (book-to-bill rate at 1.01) and electromechanics (including connectors) by more than 18% to EUR 171 million (book-to-bill rate at 1). Power supplies also grew strongly by almost 40% to EUR 46 million. Growth in the remaining products (sensors, displays, assemblies & systems) ranged from 24% (sensors) to 85% (displays). The total market has split as follows: Semiconductors 66.4%, Passives 13.6%, Electromechanics 12.6%, Power Supplies 3.4% and all others combined 4%.

"What has surprised us more than the high sales, which were mainly driven by semiconductors, is the fact that the order situation has remained at such a high level. However, the trend towards a slowdown or normalization can no longer be ignored. In many cases, we have so far benefited from the fact that customers have placed orders well into next year. This will presumably come to an end over the next few months. In terms of sales, 2022 will definitely end with a plus of over 30%," says FBDi CEO Georg Steinberger, in a press release.

According to Steinberger, the general components market is already showing strong signs of a slowdown, and - according to WSTS - the growth curve of the global semiconductor market slipped into negative territory in September. Steinberger said, "Driven by the two product groups of memory and processors, which are predominantly needed in the computer and smartphone markets, sales growth for semiconductors is declining globally, and forecasts for next year are fluctuating between a standstill and a downturn. This doesn't necessarily apply to all market segments, but we have to assume that the very dominant computer and communications products are causing a general downward pull - as usual, one might add."