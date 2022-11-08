© Jenoptik

Jenoptik says in a statement that the additional 7,110 square feet expansion will be home to both open and modular cleanroom manufacturing operations, bringing the total production, engineering and administrative footprint of the facility to 77,985 square feet (about 1,245 square metres).

Construction on the new assembly building is currently expected to be completed in January 2023. Once completed the manufacturing space will offer a contamination-controlled environment that can be configured as required for future projects.

“We are investing in differentiating technologies, advanced equipment and employees, and we are committed to meeting our customers’ expectations for higher levels of cleanliness and contamination control,” says Jay Kumler, President of Jenoptik Optical Systems in North America, in a press release.

Jenoptik states that this new addition nearly doubles the existing flexible manufacturing area. It is equipped with dedicated test stands and modular class 7 cleanrooms along with raised ceilings that can accommodate an overhead lift to move product, allowing for more production efficiency in a contamination-controlled environment that can be configured as required for future projects.