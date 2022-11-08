© TSMC Business | November 08, 2022
2022 Silicon* shipment forecast
Global wafer shipments expected to set new record in 2022
Global silicon wafer shipments are projected to increase 4.8% year-over-year in 2022 to a record high of nearly 14,700 millions of square inches (MSI), SEMI reports.
The growth is expected to temper in 2023 due to challenging macroeconomic conditions but is forecast to rebound in the years that follow on strong demand for semiconductors used in data center, automotive and industrial applications.
|Actual
|Forecast
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|MSI
|12,290
|14,017
|14,694
|14,600
|15,555
|16,490
|Annual growth
|5.3%
|14.1%
|4.8%
|-0.6%
|6.5%
|6.0%
Total Electronic grade silicon disks – excludes non-polished and reclaimed wafers
Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications
Sale of Elmos wafer fab in jeopardy The sale of Dortmund-based Elmos' wafer fab to Silex Microsystems will most likely be blocked.
Jenoptik further expands photonics manufacturing capacity Germany's Jenoptik is expanding its operations in the US. The company is adding 7,110 square feet of manufacturing space to its facility in Jupiter, Florida to meet the demand for advanced photonic solutions.
3D-Micromac receives order for multiple systems German laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser system provider, 3D-Micromac AG, says that an optical solutions provider has purchased multiple microMIRA Laser Lift-Off (LLO) systems for use in the production of microLED devices.
White Horse Laboratories opens first US-based testing facility Electronics testing and quality control specialist White Horse Laboratories has officially opened its new Jack Kilby Testing Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
SkyWater and BRIDG completes phase one of government-funded program SkyWater Technology and BRIDG have completed phase one of a DoD-funded Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) technology development program.
Even more Asian orders for Mycronic systems The Swedish company says that it has received an order for two Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an unnamed existing customer in Asia.
Murata breaks ground on new Chinese production building Murata says that its subsidiary, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., has started the construction of a new production building – and associated buildings – in Wuxi, China.
BAE Systems awarded £80M in Typhoon support contracts BAE Systems says it will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, for the next five years.
Samsung starts mass production of 8th-gen V-NAND Samsung Electronics says that it has started mass producing a 1-terabit triple-level cell (TLC) eighth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) with, what the company claims to be, the industry’s highest bit density.
Navitas and VREMT opens joint R&D lab Navitas Semiconductor, a pure-play, next-gen power semiconductor company, and VREMT, a supplier of electric powertrain, are opening a joint R&D power semiconductor laboratory to accelerate EV power-system development.
Siemens acquires Avery Design Systems Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed an agreement to acquire Avery Design Systems, a simulation-independent verification IP supplier, headquartered in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, USA.
HG Semiconductor starts production of GaN power electronics epitaxial safer HG Semiconductor has recently started manufacturing its own 6-inch gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics epitaxial wafer.
IQE inks multi-year supply agreement with AWSC IQE plc has signed a multi-year agreement with Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), for the supply of epiwafers for wireless applications.
Edwards to build new US dry pump manufacturing facility Edwards plans to strengthen its presence in the US with a new manufacturing facility in Western New York. The new site, dedicated to dry pump manufacturing, will be located in the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, in Genesee County, New York.
onsemi’s Pocatello, Idaho fab has a new owner The 200mm fab has turned into new 180nm-capable pure-play foundry called LA Semiconductor.
AMETEK completes two new acquisitions AMETEK says that it has just completed two acquisitions – Navitar, Inc. and RTDS Technologies Inc.
DuPont backs out of Rogers acquisition DuPont says that it is terminating its previously announced agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Rogers Corporation.
Absolics breaks ground on $600M site in Georgia Absolics' Georgia site will make a glass substrate – a thin layer of glass on which processing and memory chips can be mounted together to create the brains of a computing system. The investment is set to create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia.
Domestic fund buys Japanese onsemi fab Japanese investment firm Mercuria Investment will, together with Sangyo Sosei Advisory (SSA), and Fukuoka Capital Partners (FCP), acquire a Japanese wafer fab from US-based ON Semiconductor.
Intel revises full-year forecast – plans cost reductions The US chipmaker has been featured heavily in the media for its recent expansions. But following a weaker third quarter, the company is revising its full-year revenue guidance and readying itself to cut costs