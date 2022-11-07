© White Horse Labs

The company’s first US-based test lab features testing capabilities and complementary services to provide its North American customers with high-quality, flexible supply chain validation and fast turnaround times and customer-centric service, a press release reads.

As the company points out, over the past two years, the electronics industry’s efficiency-driven procurement process has increasingly broken down, and the disadvantages of relying on a few sources for semiconductors and other electronic components have become apparent. If demand exceeds supply, supply bottlenecks, price jumps and delays in the entire manufacturing process are inevitable.

It is also in shortage situations such as this that allows for counterfeit electronic components to sprout up everywhere.

“It is critical to know that all components are genuine and manufactured to specifications and have not been recycled or counterfeited,” says Rebecca Welte, Account Manager for White Horse Laboratories USA, in the press release. “By working with an independent testing lab like White Horse Laboratories that operates to international standards, companies can more effectively source authentic, high-quality products, and make their supply chain more resilient.”

At Cleveland’s Jack Kilby Testing Center, the company offers the full range of AS6081 required test methods.