Through this program with BRIDG and imec, SkyWater has developed a baseline fabrication flow for silicon bridge interposers, which are increasingly used in heterogeneous integration applications.

The IBAS program’s goal is to establish a comprehensive domestic silicon interposer manufacturing capability, supporting several advanced electronic systems. Silicon interposers are used to integrate semiconductor devices into a highly compact and power-efficient format, providing increased performance and capability.

“Completing phase one of this IBAS program is a major milestone for BRIDG and its ecosystem of partners who are establishing capabilities to manufacture domestic, reliable, next-generation microelectronic systems utilizing advanced packaging solutions in an open foundry,” says Dr. John Allgair, BRIDG vice president of advanced systems integration, in a press release. “As a U.S.-based advanced packaging hub, we look forward to continuing to drive domestic self-sufficiency and to supporting customers through our partnership with SkyWater.”

Elements of the phase one bridge interposer capability will also be used in subsequent phases of the silicon interposer development program, where through-silicon vias (TSV) and RF-enabling materials and devices will be incorporated.