With the new production building, the company says that it aims to set up the infrastructure necessary to respond to the growing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors in a medium- to long-term capacity.

In total, Murata is investing approximately JPY 44.5 billion (EUR 304 million) in the project. Once completed, the company will have 51,289 square metres of new floor space at their disposal. The production building alone will offer the company 27,140 square metres of floor space, the warehouse will consist of 11,630 square metres and the EC building 12,519 square metres of floor space.

Murata currently expects to complete the project at the end of April 2024.