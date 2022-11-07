With a compact design and state-of-the-art sensing, the TLE4971 is ideal for automotive use cases including on-board chargers (OBC), high-voltage auxiliary drives and charging applications. Additionally, the current sensor is also ideal for industrial applications including DC chargers for electric vehicles, industrial drives, servo drives and PV inverters.

Infineon’s XENSIV TLE4971 devices offer a precise magnetic current sensing based on proprietary temperature and stress compensation, without the negative effects of magnetic cores cased from hysteresis or saturation effects. Due to the differential sensing principle, no core or shielding is required to protect against stray fields. In addition, the sensors are ideal for applications using wide-bandgap solutions such as Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC). The integrated EEPROM allows users to customize the sensor’s overcurrent detection (OCD) values and deglitch filters for different use cases.

The small PG-TISON-8-5 package allows a very compact design for various applications. With the minimum insertion resistance of 220 µΩ and inductance of less than 1 nH, the system losses decrease to enable higher efficiency and accuracy. Moreover, the package enables high dynamic range, high surge current and market-leading thermal performance. The devices are fully qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1 for automotive applications up to 125°C and offer improved output accuracy. To support industrial applications, all sensor variants are available as standard and UL certified versions.

Availability

The Infineon XENSIV™ TLE4971 current sensor family is available now and will be presented at electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany. More information is available at www.infineon.com/current-sensors.

Infineon at electronica 2022

At this year’s electronica tradeshow in Munich, Infineon presents solutions for the major challenges of our time. Semiconductors contribute to the green and digital transformation in many ways and are at the heart of every networked application. At electronica 2022, Infineon is now making clear why they are also key elements for a better future and how they pave the way to climate neutrality. The company will present intelligent and energy-efficient solutions for the connected world of tomorrow in hall C3, booth 502 from November 15 to 18, under the motto: “Driving decarbonization and digitalization. Together.” More information is available at www.infineon.com/electronica.