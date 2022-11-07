© BAE Systems

The agreements – which are worth GBP 80 million – secure ongoing service and repairs for key avionics equipment such as displays, flight controls, and Helmet Mounted Displays.

Avionics service and support is a core focus for BAE Systems’ facility in Rochester, UK. The integrated team based at RAF Coningsby is embedded into the Typhoon Total Availability Enterprise contract, and they work closely to troubleshoot and undertake repairs.

In addition to technological capabilities, the programme secures more than 100,000 jobs in Europe. At present, 681 Eurofighter aircraft have been sold to nine nations.