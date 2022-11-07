© BAE Systems Business | November 07, 2022
BAE Systems awarded £80M in Typhoon support contracts
BAE Systems says it will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, for the next five years.
The agreements – which are worth GBP 80 million – secure ongoing service and repairs for key avionics equipment such as displays, flight controls, and Helmet Mounted Displays.
Avionics service and support is a core focus for BAE Systems’ facility in Rochester, UK. The integrated team based at RAF Coningsby is embedded into the Typhoon Total Availability Enterprise contract, and they work closely to troubleshoot and undertake repairs.
In addition to technological capabilities, the programme secures more than 100,000 jobs in Europe. At present, 681 Eurofighter aircraft have been sold to nine nations.
Murata breaks ground on new Chinese production building Murata says that its subsidiary, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., has started the construction of a new production building – and associated buildings – in Wuxi, China.
BAE Systems awarded £80M in Typhoon support contracts BAE Systems says it will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, for the next five years.
Sponsored content by Würth eisosWürth Elektronik takes the noise out of E-Mobility The number of e-mobiles is increasing daily. New cars and light vehicles with electric drives are constantly being developed and brought onto the market. One of the prerequisites for approval is passing an EMC test. Do you need to get to grips with electromagnetic interference in an e-car, a light electric vehicle, or a charging station? Würth Elektronik has the EMC components you need. In addition to ferrites for assembly on cables, cable harnesses and busbars, Würth Elektronik offers ferrites for PCB assembly, common mode chokes and EMI shielding products for e-mobility applications. With many AEC-Q-200 qualified catalogue products produced in IATF-16949 certified facilities from stock, free samples for developers and excellent design-in support, Würth Elektronik shortens your time-to-market.
Samsung starts mass production of 8th-gen V-NAND Samsung Electronics says that it has started mass producing a 1-terabit triple-level cell (TLC) eighth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) with, what the company claims to be, the industry’s highest bit density.
Navitas and VREMT opens joint R&D lab Navitas Semiconductor, a pure-play, next-gen power semiconductor company, and VREMT, a supplier of electric powertrain, are opening a joint R&D power semiconductor laboratory to accelerate EV power-system development.
Siemens acquires Avery Design Systems Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed an agreement to acquire Avery Design Systems, a simulation-independent verification IP supplier, headquartered in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, USA.
Sponsored content by CogiscanUsing Artificial Intelligence to Reduce AOI False Calls and Manual Verification by Up to 60% As our very own Mitch DeCaire recently pointed out in an interview: “I know a lot of people are talking about artificial intelligence and I always like to ask the question - “OK, what have you done in a real factory? Give me an example that I can understand.” We naturally agree with his sentiment and would like to share a concrete example of how an AI algorithm can be used to reduce AOI false calls and manual verification by up to 60% during the SMT process.
HG Semiconductor starts production of GaN power electronics epitaxial safer HG Semiconductor has recently started manufacturing its own 6-inch gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics epitaxial wafer.
IQE inks multi-year supply agreement with AWSC IQE plc has signed a multi-year agreement with Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), for the supply of epiwafers for wireless applications.
Edwards to build new US dry pump manufacturing facility Edwards plans to strengthen its presence in the US with a new manufacturing facility in Western New York. The new site, dedicated to dry pump manufacturing, will be located in the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, in Genesee County, New York.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupMeet ICAPE Group at Electronica! On November 15-18 2022, ICAPE Group will be present at the biggest electronic trade fair in the world. More than 30 sales engineers and technical experts from all over Europe will be meeting customers, prospects, and media in booth Hall A1 booth #506 and will host many technical keynotes during the week.
onsemi’s Pocatello, Idaho fab has a new owner The 200mm fab has turned into new 180nm-capable pure-play foundry called LA Semiconductor.
AMETEK completes two new acquisitions AMETEK says that it has just completed two acquisitions – Navitar, Inc. and RTDS Technologies Inc.
Sponsored content by KyzenHow to Find the Right Balance with Your Cleaning Chemistry Total Balance: is having the right amount -not too much or too little- of any quality, which leads to harmony or evenness. It is a condition in which different elements are equal or in the correct proportions. The first and most important variable to look at is “what exactly are you cleaning.” Are you cleaning flux, solder paste, do you have particulate to remove? Are the soils organic or inorganic in nature?
DuPont backs out of Rogers acquisition DuPont says that it is terminating its previously announced agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Rogers Corporation.
Absolics breaks ground on $600M site in Georgia Absolics' Georgia site will make a glass substrate – a thin layer of glass on which processing and memory chips can be mounted together to create the brains of a computing system. The investment is set to create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia.
Domestic fund buys Japanese onsemi fab Japanese investment firm Mercuria Investment will, together with Sangyo Sosei Advisory (SSA), and Fukuoka Capital Partners (FCP), acquire a Japanese wafer fab from US-based ON Semiconductor.
Intel revises full-year forecast – plans cost reductions The US chipmaker has been featured heavily in the media for its recent expansions. But following a weaker third quarter, the company is revising its full-year revenue guidance and readying itself to cut costs
Jaguar Land Rover partners with Wolfspeed for SiC supply Jaguar Land Rover and Wolfspeed have entered into a strategic partnership to supply SiC semiconductors for next-gen EVs, delivering increased powertrain efficiency and extended driving range.
YAGEO to acquire Schneider Electric’s industrial sensors business YAGEO Corporation has entered into a binding commitment with Schneider Electric to acquire its Telemecanique Sensors business in an all-cash transaction valued at EUR 723 million.
Seagate to cut 3,000 jobs amid falling sales The data storage company plans to reduce its global workforce by 8%, or about 3,000 employees, as it looks to cut costs during a time of economic uncertainty and declining demand.
SK hynix cuts investments by 50% South Korean SK hynix recorded revenues of KRW 10.98 trillion (EUR 7.69 billion) during the third quarter of 2022, down from KRW 13.81 trillion (EUR 9.67) during the previous quarter.
K&S receives multiple orders for thermo-compression solution Kulicke and Soffa has received multiple new purchase orders for its thermo-compression solution and has also successfully shipped its first Fluxless Thermo-Compression Bonder (TCB) to a key customer.
ST increases its Q3 revenues by 35% STMicroelectronics reported third quarter net revenues of USD 4.32 billion, gross margin of 47.6%, operating margin of 29.4%, and net income of USD 1.10 billion.
Harting opens €18.7 million Mexican expansion The Harting Technological Group has invested MXN 377 million (EUR 18.7 million) to expand its operations in Guanajuato Puerto Interior.Load more news