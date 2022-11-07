© Samsung Electronics

Samsung says it was able to attain the bit density by significantly enhancing the bit productivity per wafer. Based on the Toggle DDR 5.0 interface — the latest NAND flash standard — Samsung’s eighth-generation V-NAND features an input and output (I/O) speed of up to 2.4 gigabits per second (Gbps), a 1.2X boost over the previous generation. This will enable the new V-NAND to accommodate the performance requirements of PCIe 4.0, and later, PCIe 5.0.

"As market demand for denser, greater-capacity storage pushes for higher V-NAND layer counts, Samsung has adopted its advanced 3D scaling technology to reduce surface area and height, while avoiding the cell-to-cell interference that normally occurs with scaling down," says SungHoi Hur, Executive Vice President of Flash Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics, in a press release. "Our eighth-generation V-NAND will help meet rapidly growing market demand and better position us to deliver more differentiated products and solutions, which will be at the very foundation of future storage innovations."

The eighth-generation V-NAND is expected to serve as the cornerstone for storage configurations that help expand the storage capacity in next-generation enterprise servers, while extending its use into the automotive market where reliability is especially critical.