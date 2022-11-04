Navitas and VREMT opens joint R&D lab
Navitas Semiconductor, a pure-play, next-gen power semiconductor company, and VREMT, a supplier of electric powertrain, are opening a joint R&D power semiconductor laboratory to accelerate EV power-system development.
In their efforts to speed up the development, the companies will be using Navitas’ GaNFast (gallium nitride, GaN) power ICs and GeneSiC (silicon carbide, SiC) power MOSFETs and diodes.
GaN and SiC power semiconductors deliver higher efficiency at faster switching speeds, with smaller system sizes and lower costs than legacy silicon chips. These advances will – according to the partners – enable EV power conversion systems to deliver faster charging, faster-acceleration, longer-range and lower-cost EVs.
The joint lab was officially opened in Ningbo, China on November 1st, 2022. The lab will host Navitas engineers, working with advanced power system design tools and in close partnership with VREMT system design teams. The joint R&D lab will be further supported by Navitas’ own EV System Design Center, located in Shanghai.
