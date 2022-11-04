Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Siemens Business | November 04, 2022

Siemens acquires Avery Design Systems

Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed an agreement to acquire Avery Design Systems, a simulation-independent verification IP supplier, headquartered in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, USA.

 Siemens plans to add Avery's technology to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio as part of its suite of electronic design automation (EDA) integrated circuit (IC) verification offerings.

"The verification and verification IP markets continue to undergo major paradigm shifts," says Joseph Sawicki, Executive Vice President, IC-EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software, in a press release. "Increasing SoC complexity, demand for new protocols and standards, and broadening use of verification IP use cases present customers with new challenges relating to the verification of sophisticated, next-generation IC designs. The acquisition of Avery further extends Siemens' leadership in the verification space, adding Avery's impressive Verification Protocol and Compliance Test Suite offerings, critical verification IP market understanding and know-how, and eminent R&D talent."

Siemens' acquisition of Avery Design Systems is subject to closing conditions and is anticipated to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HG Semiconductor starts production of GaN power electronics epitaxial safer HG Semiconductor has recently started manufacturing its own 6-inch gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics epitaxial wafer.
IQE inks multi-year supply agreement with AWSC IQE plc has signed a multi-year agreement with Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), for the supply of epiwafers for wireless applications.
Edwards to build new US dry pump manufacturing facility Edwards plans to strengthen its presence in the US with a new manufacturing facility in Western New York. The new site, dedicated to dry pump manufacturing, will be located in the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, in Genesee County, New York.
New 60W MPE-J060 Open Frame power supplies from Magic Power
Ad
onsemi’s Pocatello, Idaho fab has a new owner The 200mm fab has turned into new 180nm-capable pure-play foundry called LA Semiconductor.
Ad
Ad
Rambus and Samsung extends their partnership
AMETEK completes two new acquisitions AMETEK says that it has just completed two acquisitions – Navitar, Inc. and RTDS Technologies Inc.
DuPont backs out of Rogers acquisition DuPont says that it is terminating its previously announced agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Rogers Corporation.
Absolics breaks ground on $600M site in Georgia Absolics' Georgia site will make a glass substrate – a thin layer of glass on which processing and memory chips can be mounted together to create the brains of a computing system. The investment is set to create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia.
Domestic fund buys Japanese onsemi fab Japanese investment firm Mercuria Investment will, together with Sangyo Sosei Advisory (SSA), and Fukuoka Capital Partners (FCP), acquire a Japanese wafer fab from US-based ON Semiconductor.
Intel revises full-year forecast – plans cost reductions The US chipmaker has been featured heavily in the media for its recent expansions. But following a weaker third quarter, the company is revising its full-year revenue guidance and readying itself to cut costs
Jaguar Land Rover partners with Wolfspeed for SiC supply Jaguar Land Rover and Wolfspeed have entered into a strategic partnership to supply SiC semiconductors for next-gen EVs, delivering increased powertrain efficiency and extended driving range.
YAGEO to acquire Schneider Electric’s industrial sensors business YAGEO Corporation has entered into a binding commitment with Schneider Electric to acquire its Telemecanique Sensors business in an all-cash transaction valued at EUR 723 million.
Seagate to cut 3,000 jobs amid falling sales The data storage company plans to reduce its global workforce by 8%, or about 3,000 employees, as it looks to cut costs during a time of economic uncertainty and declining demand.
SK hynix cuts investments by 50% South Korean SK hynix recorded revenues of KRW 10.98 trillion (EUR 7.69 billion) during the third quarter of 2022, down from KRW 13.81 trillion (EUR 9.67) during the previous quarter.
K&S receives multiple orders for thermo-compression solution Kulicke and Soffa has received multiple new purchase orders for its thermo-compression solution and has also successfully shipped its first Fluxless Thermo-Compression Bonder (TCB) to a key customer.
RIBER receives order for a MBE research machine in Europe
ST increases its Q3 revenues by 35% STMicroelectronics reported third quarter net revenues of USD 4.32 billion, gross margin of 47.6%, operating margin of 29.4%, and net income of USD 1.10 billion.
Harting opens €18.7 million Mexican expansion The Harting Technological Group has invested MXN 377 million (EUR 18.7 million) to expand its operations in Guanajuato Puerto Interior.
Axcelis ships multiple systems to North American analog chipmaker
Chinese car company to use Infineon's new generation BMS NETA Auto, a Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer, is the first to implement the new generation battery management system solution from Infineon.
Kioxia and WDC officially open Fab7 in Japan Kioxia Corporation and Western Digital Corporation have officially opened its new semiconductor fabrication facility, Fab7, at the Yokkaichi Plant in Mie Prefecture, Japan.
SMARTsemi partners with Flip Electronics Flip Electronics, a specialist in stocking obsolete and last-time buy semiconductor components, has signed a franchised distribution partnership agreement with SMARTsemi, a division of Smart Modular Technologies, to distribute its line of DRAM and FLASH components.
Yet another Asian order for Mycronic An existing, yet unnamed, Asian customer has ordered an SLX laser mask writer for the Swedish manufacturer of production equipment.
TTI Europe acquires Ecopac Power The specialty distributor of electronic components has completed the acquisition of Ecopac (UK) Power Ltd, a specialist UK & Ireland distributor of power supplies and LED drivers.
Molex opens its second factory in Guadalajara With an investment of USD 130 million, Molex is nearly doubling the footprint of its operations in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Load more news
November 01 2022 3:00 pm V20.10.5-2
Ad
Ad