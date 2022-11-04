© Siemens

Siemens plans to add Avery's technology to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio as part of its suite of electronic design automation (EDA) integrated circuit (IC) verification offerings.

"The verification and verification IP markets continue to undergo major paradigm shifts," says Joseph Sawicki, Executive Vice President, IC-EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software, in a press release. "Increasing SoC complexity, demand for new protocols and standards, and broadening use of verification IP use cases present customers with new challenges relating to the verification of sophisticated, next-generation IC designs. The acquisition of Avery further extends Siemens' leadership in the verification space, adding Avery's impressive Verification Protocol and Compliance Test Suite offerings, critical verification IP market understanding and know-how, and eminent R&D talent."

Siemens' acquisition of Avery Design Systems is subject to closing conditions and is anticipated to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.