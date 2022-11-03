© pichetw dreamstime.com

The company states that the successful manufacturing of the wafer happens far earlier than the expected timetable and paves the way to the group's quick industrialisation and mass production of GaN third-generation conductor.

Leveraging its expertise, strong scientific team and R&D capabilities in third-generation semiconductor GaN manufacturing, HG Semiconductor has been on its path of strategic transformation in recent years. The group's technical team has capitalised on their experience to debug production facilities and technology in just three months, and successfully produced wafers that reach the high-yield standards of international manufacturers, and subsequently began sales of the wafers.

HG Semiconductor states in a press release that it expects to commence pilot production of chips in the second quarter of 2023, and commence mass production by early 2024. In addition, HG Semiconductor has also launched GaN-related fast charging products such as fast charging chargers since the second half of this year.

The rapid growth and robust market demand has led to further speed up the production of domestic epitaxial wafer production facilities, resulting in an optimistic expectation of a continued massive boom in the entire semiconductor epitaxial wafer industry. The market size of the GaN semiconductor epitaxial wafer reached USD 420 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2022 to 2028. With the favourable government policies, extensive downstream applications and domestic substitution acceleration, HG Semiconductor says it will continue to spearhead its R&D and expand its design and manufacturing of third-generation semiconductor business and system applications, with a view to achieving breakthroughs in the domestic substitution technology in the future.