© IQE - for illustrative purposes only

AWSC, which is focused on the field of compound semiconductor wafer fabrication, has been a partner of IQE for over twenty years. This three-year supply agreement covers epitaxial wafers spanning a range of AWSC’s wireless products, including those which enable 4G and 5G mobile handsets and WiFi products, a press release reads.

“This strategic partnership agreement, our first with AWSC, represents IQE’s new approach to business. AWSC and IQE are building upon our longstanding relationship to accelerate innovation by bringing new solutions to serve the growing markets of smart connected devices and automotive. We are very excited about the great opportunities ahead of us in the market,” says Americo Lemos, Chief Executive Officer of IQE, in the press release.

The agreement also provides IQE with diversification opportunities into mass-market power amplifier products. IQE and AWSC will also partner in the design and development of solutions for next-generation wireless applications.