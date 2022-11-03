© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

The recent increase in demand for semiconductors has seen governments all around the globe recognise the strategic importance of the industry, with large investments being committed to ensure a stable and resilient semiconductor infrastructure. Over the last year, many of Edwards’ major customers have announced investment plans in the US. With this new facility, Edwards makes a significant move to support its US customers and ensure the supply chain capacity is in place to accommodate this growth.

Phase one will be a USD 127 million project to construct a high-tech manufacturing facility of approximately 240,000 square feet (22,000 square metres). In total, over the next seven years, the project is expected to amount to USD 319million and create around 600 skills-based jobs within the community.