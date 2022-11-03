Edwards to build new US dry pump manufacturing facility
Edwards plans to strengthen its presence in the US with a new manufacturing facility in Western New York. The new site, dedicated to dry pump manufacturing, will be located in the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, in Genesee County, New York.
The recent increase in demand for semiconductors has seen governments all around the globe recognise the strategic importance of the industry, with large investments being committed to ensure a stable and resilient semiconductor infrastructure. Over the last year, many of Edwards’ major customers have announced investment plans in the US. With this new facility, Edwards makes a significant move to support its US customers and ensure the supply chain capacity is in place to accommodate this growth.
Phase one will be a USD 127 million project to construct a high-tech manufacturing facility of approximately 240,000 square feet (22,000 square metres). In total, over the next seven years, the project is expected to amount to USD 319million and create around 600 skills-based jobs within the community.
“I am delighted that we are announcing this new facility in the state of New York. Against a backdrop of growing demand, clearly showing a greater need for investment in manufacturing capabilities that are located close to our customers, we continue to commit significant investment in our operational footprint. This is critical to ensure we retain our position as the vacuum and abatement partner of choice to the global semiconductor industry,” says Kate Wilson, President of Edwards’ Semiconductor business, in a press release.
