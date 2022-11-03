This series is targeting applications working under high ambient temperatures and having increased requirements in terms of reliability and service life such as special home automation solutions, smart home, embedded, compact small devices and systems for industrial and consumer.

The output power of the Magic Power MPE-J060 is 50W up to an ambient temperature of +50°C. According to its derating factor of 0.5 it can be used up to +80°C without fan operation.

All power supplies of this series have a wide input voltage range of 85VAC to 264VAC, available output voltages are 5V, 12V, 24V and 48V with optional customized voltages.

The Magic Power MPE-J060 has an overall efficiency of 92% and can be driven with a no-load power of less than 0.2W. The compact devices are measuring 3“ x 2“ with a height of only 1“ (76.2mm x 50.8mm x 25mm).

The devices are overload, overcurrent and overvoltage protected meeting the savety standards EN/IEC/UL 62368-1 for audio-, video-, IT- and telecommunications. The EMC conformity is guaranteed by the EN55032 (radiation) and EN61000-3-2/EN61000-3-3 (harmonics).