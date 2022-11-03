New 60W MPE-J060 Open Frame power supplies from Magic Power
TRS-STAR is introducing the new 60W Open-Frame power supply series MPE-J060 from Magic Power Technology GmbH.
This is a product release announcement by TRS-Star GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
This series is targeting applications working under high ambient temperatures and having increased requirements in terms of reliability and service life such as special home automation solutions, smart home, embedded, compact small devices and systems for industrial and consumer.
The output power of the Magic Power MPE-J060 is 50W up to an ambient temperature of +50°C. According to its derating factor of 0.5 it can be used up to +80°C without fan operation.
All power supplies of this series have a wide input voltage range of 85VAC to 264VAC, available output voltages are 5V, 12V, 24V and 48V with optional customized voltages.
The Magic Power MPE-J060 has an overall efficiency of 92% and can be driven with a no-load power of less than 0.2W. The compact devices are measuring 3“ x 2“ with a height of only 1“ (76.2mm x 50.8mm x 25mm).
The devices are overload, overcurrent and overvoltage protected meeting the savety standards EN/IEC/UL 62368-1 for audio-, video-, IT- and telecommunications. The EMC conformity is guaranteed by the EN55032 (radiation) and EN61000-3-2/EN61000-3-3 (harmonics).
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.