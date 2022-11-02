© On Semiconductor - for illustrative purposes

ATREG, a company specialising in helping advanced technology companies divest and acquire infrastructure-rich manufacturing assets, says that the acquisition of onsemi’s operational 200mm manufacturing fab located in Pocatello, Idaho, USA by LA Semiconductor has officially closed.

Established in 2022 by Tallmadge, Ohio-based Linear ASICS, LA Semiconductor is the newest US-owned and -operated, fully operational 180nm-capable pure-play semiconductor foundry for analog, mixed signal, and power products.

Located on a 33-acre campus with over 50,000 square feet of cleanroom space and over 550,000 square feet of building space, the Pocatello fab currently produces 0.35 µm to 1.5 µm analog CMOS, BCD, advanced discrete, and custom technologies.