Business | November 02, 2022
Rambus and Samsung extends their partnership
Chip and silicon IP provider Rambus says it has extended its patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics for an additional ten years.
The extension more or less maintains the existing financial terms and provides Samsung with broad access to the full Rambus patent portfolio through late 2033.
“Samsung has been a trusted partner for many years, and we are very pleased to extend our strategic relationship,” says Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer of Rambus, in a press release. “This extension enables deeper collaboration to deliver even greater value to the industry, and we are excited to continue working with such an innovative industry leader.”
DuPont backs out of Rogers acquisition DuPont says that it is terminating its previously announced agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Rogers Corporation.
Absolics breaks ground on $600M site in Georgia Absolics' Georgia site will make a glass substrate – a thin layer of glass on which processing and memory chips can be mounted together to create the brains of a computing system. The investment is set to create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia.
Domestic fund buys Japanese onsemi fab Japanese investment firm Mercuria Investment will, together with Sangyo Sosei Advisory (SSA), and Fukuoka Capital Partners (FCP), acquire a Japanese wafer fab from US-based ON Semiconductor.
Intel revises full-year forecast – plans cost reductions The US chipmaker has been featured heavily in the media for its recent expansions. But following a weaker third quarter, the company is revising its full-year revenue guidance and readying itself to cut costs
Jaguar Land Rover partners with Wolfspeed for SiC supply Jaguar Land Rover and Wolfspeed have entered into a strategic partnership to supply SiC semiconductors for next-gen EVs, delivering increased powertrain efficiency and extended driving range.
YAGEO to acquire Schneider Electric’s industrial sensors business YAGEO Corporation has entered into a binding commitment with Schneider Electric to acquire its Telemecanique Sensors business in an all-cash transaction valued at EUR 723 million.
Seagate to cut 3,000 jobs amid falling sales The data storage company plans to reduce its global workforce by 8%, or about 3,000 employees, as it looks to cut costs during a time of economic uncertainty and declining demand.
SK hynix cuts investments by 50% South Korean SK hynix recorded revenues of KRW 10.98 trillion (EUR 7.69 billion) during the third quarter of 2022, down from KRW 13.81 trillion (EUR 9.67) during the previous quarter.
K&S receives multiple orders for thermo-compression solution Kulicke and Soffa has received multiple new purchase orders for its thermo-compression solution and has also successfully shipped its first Fluxless Thermo-Compression Bonder (TCB) to a key customer.
ST increases its Q3 revenues by 35% STMicroelectronics reported third quarter net revenues of USD 4.32 billion, gross margin of 47.6%, operating margin of 29.4%, and net income of USD 1.10 billion.
Harting opens €18.7 million Mexican expansion The Harting Technological Group has invested MXN 377 million (EUR 18.7 million) to expand its operations in Guanajuato Puerto Interior.
Chinese car company to use Infineon's new generation BMS NETA Auto, a Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer, is the first to implement the new generation battery management system solution from Infineon.
Kioxia and WDC officially open Fab7 in Japan Kioxia Corporation and Western Digital Corporation have officially opened its new semiconductor fabrication facility, Fab7, at the Yokkaichi Plant in Mie Prefecture, Japan.
SMARTsemi partners with Flip Electronics Flip Electronics, a specialist in stocking obsolete and last-time buy semiconductor components, has signed a franchised distribution partnership agreement with SMARTsemi, a division of Smart Modular Technologies, to distribute its line of DRAM and FLASH components.
Yet another Asian order for Mycronic An existing, yet unnamed, Asian customer has ordered an SLX laser mask writer for the Swedish manufacturer of production equipment.
TTI Europe acquires Ecopac Power The specialty distributor of electronic components has completed the acquisition of Ecopac (UK) Power Ltd, a specialist UK & Ireland distributor of power supplies and LED drivers.
Molex opens its second factory in Guadalajara With an investment of USD 130 million, Molex is nearly doubling the footprint of its operations in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Indium opens its new manufacturing facility in Malaysia The US-based materials supplier has officially opened its new 37,500-square-foot manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia.
ICsense start mass producing new chemical sensor interface ASIC ICsense, a TDK Group company that focuses on the supply of ASICs and custom chip design services, has started mass production of a new chemical sensor interface ASIC.
Mycronic receives order for five systems The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment has received an order for five systems from an unnamed, but existing, customer in Asia.
Murata to close Japanese sales offices at end of year As part of the company's organisational restructuring efforts, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will be closing two sales offices in Japan on December 31, 2022, and operations will be transferred to other locations.
EIB loan will allow Siltronic to upgrade its Freiberg site The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a EUR 200 million loan to the German silicon wafer manufacturer. The investment is earmarked for R&D of the next generation of hyperpure silicon wafers and ingots, and for the upgrade of silicon wafer production in Freiberg, Saxony.
Furukawa in Japan selects Aixtron system Aixtron says that it has received an order for an AIX 2800G4 MOCVD System from FURUKAWA FITEL OPTICAL DEVICE CO., LTD. (FFOD), a Japan based manufacturer of compound semiconductor devices.
Promex expands die bonding capacity – adds new capabilities The Silicon Valley-based provider of advanced design, packaging and microelectronics assembly services, has completed the first phase of its plan to expand its die bonding services.