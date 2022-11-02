© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Combined, AMETEK deployed approximately USD 430 million on these acquisitions and acquired approximately USD 100 million in annual sales.

Navitar is headquartered in Rochester, New York, and is a provider of advanced optical components and solutions for high precision applications across a diverse set of end markets.

RTDS Technologies has its seat in Winnipeg, Canada, and is a provider of real-time power simulation systems used by utilities, and research and educational institutions in the development and testing of the electric power grid and renewable energy applications.

"We are excited to welcome the Navitar and RTDS teams to AMETEK," says David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and CEO, in a press release. "These businesses nicely complement our existing capabilities and strategically expand our presence in highly attractive secular growth areas. AMETEK continues to strengthen our portfolio through the acquisition of market-leading businesses with innovative, advanced technology solutions."

Both companies join AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG).