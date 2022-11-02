© Rogers Corporation

The reason behind the decision is that the companies have been unable to obtain clearance from all the required regulators. As a result of the termination, DuPont is paying Rogers a fee of USD 162.5 million in accordance with the agreement, a press release reads.

It was back in late 2021 that the companies entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Rogers would be acquired by DuPont in an all-cash transaction that valued Rogers at approximately USD 5.2 billion. The companies were originally targeting a completion of the transaction during the second quarter of 2022.

