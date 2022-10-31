© Wolfspeed

Under its "Reimagine" strategy, Jaguar Land Rover is looking to transform to an electric-first business – and become carbon net zero across its supply chain, products, services, and operations by 2039.

Wolfspeed’s SiC technology will be used specifically in the vehicles’ inverter, managing the transfer of power from the battery to the electric motors. The first Range Rover vehicles with this technology will be available from 2024, and the new all-electric Jaguar brand the following year.

“By developing that into a strategic partnership as part of our Reimagine strategy, we can integrate Wolfspeed’s advanced Silicon Carbide technology into our next generation electric vehicles, delivering extended range and performance capabilities for our clients,” says Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, in a press release.

The Silicon Carbide power device solutions will be produced at Wolfspeed’s Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York, which opened in April 2022 as the world’s largest 200mm Silicon Carbide fabrication facility.