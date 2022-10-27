K&S receives multiple orders for thermo-compression solution
Kulicke and Soffa has received multiple new purchase orders for its thermo-compression solution and has also successfully shipped its first Fluxless Thermo-Compression Bonder (TCB) to a key customer.
To mitigate the growing challenges and decreasing benefits of two-dimensional node shrink, the semiconductor industry is aggressively pursuing more complex assembly approaches such as Heterogeneous Integration (HI) and System-in-Package (SiP) for emerging logic, processor, mixed-signal, silicon photonics, and sensing applications. These new approaches are enabling more efficient, transistor-dense packages with higher levels of performance.
Through close engagements with customers, the fluxless TCB approach is a market-ready solution for next-generation logic assembly. Kulicke & Soffa's novel fluxless process eliminates contamination concerns while ensuring interconnect integrity through an integrated fluxless delivery module. This latest high-accuracy TCB platform – capable of supporting the majority of emerging heterogeneous packaging needs down to 10µm – is driving considerable interest across the company's fabless, foundry, IDM and OSAT customer base.
According to Techinsights, the global TCB market is expected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR. Through fiscal 2022, the Company anticipates its thermo-compression business has grown by nearly 5 times over fiscal 2021.
"TCB remains the most cost-effective micro-bump solution for the fine-pitch interconnect process. K&S's unique fluxless bonding brings strong product differentiation value for the Thermo-Compression process. With our extensive development efforts, innovations and engagements with several customers, we are well positioned to rapidly support the emerging industry needs for leading-edge logic production," says Chan Pin Chong, K&S's Executive Vice President of Products and Solutions, in a press release.