To mitigate the growing challenges and decreasing benefits of two-dimensional node shrink, the semiconductor industry is aggressively pursuing more complex assembly approaches such as Heterogeneous Integration (HI) and System-in-Package (SiP) for emerging logic, processor, mixed-signal, silicon photonics, and sensing applications. These new approaches are enabling more efficient, transistor-dense packages with higher levels of performance.

Through close engagements with customers, the fluxless TCB approach is a market-ready solution for next-generation logic assembly. Kulicke & Soffa's novel fluxless process eliminates contamination concerns while ensuring interconnect integrity through an integrated fluxless delivery module. This latest high-accuracy TCB platform – capable of supporting the majority of emerging heterogeneous packaging needs down to 10µm – is driving considerable interest across the company's fabless, foundry, IDM and OSAT customer base.

According to Techinsights, the global TCB market is expected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR. Through fiscal 2022, the Company anticipates its thermo-compression business has grown by nearly 5 times over fiscal 2021.