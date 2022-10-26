Ad
© Infineon Business | October 26, 2022

Chinese car company to use Infineon's new generation BMS

NETA Auto, a Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer, is the first to implement the new generation battery management system solution from Infineon.

Infineon's BMS solution will be used in the NETA vehicle series. It was developed together with B&Z Technology, which specialises in battery management systems, motor controls and other system solutions for new energy vehicles. While Infineon provides the relevant technical support, B&Z handles system design and development, testing and verification, mass production and delivery.

“Innovation to drive customer value increasingly depends on our ability to differentiate our customers' systems,“ says Zhang Yong, NETA Co-Founder & CEO, in a press release. “By leveraging Infineon's BMS total solution, we can provide system functionality to our customers while reducing system cost and system deployment time.”

The BMS solution was designed to meet the system requirements for NEVs. It adopts different chips from Infineon; the latest generation of the Li-ion battery monitoring and balancing IC TLE9012DQU, the iso UART transceiver IC TLE9015DQU. In addition, the main controller uses the AURIX MCU.

“Infineon products have an outstanding position in the areas of vehicle electrification, autonomous driving, connected vehicles and security,” said Freeman Cao, Senior Vice President & Head ATV of Infineon Greater China. “We always consider product quality as a fundamental driver and strive to achieve the goal of zero defects while meeting the highest requirements for functionality, reliability and time-to-market against cost. Last year, Infineon shipped several billions of automotive devices, which is the best affirmation of Infineon's product quality by the market.”

