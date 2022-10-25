© mycronic Business | October 25, 2022
Yet another Asian order for Mycronic
An existing, yet unnamed, Asian customer has ordered an SLX laser mask writer for the Swedish manufacturer of production equipment.
The order value, while not precise, is said to be in the range of USD 4-6 million. Mycronic will deliver the system during the second quarter of next year.
Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75% of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. The SLX is a modern and energy-efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic’s mask writers for displays.
“We are happy for the continued great interest in the SLX and appreciate the opportunity to deliver another SLX mask writer to increase production capacity at an existing customer”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.
Indium opens its new manufacturing facility in Malaysia The US-based materials supplier has officially opened its new 37,500-square-foot manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia.
ICsense start mass producing new chemical sensor interface ASIC ICsense, a TDK Group company that focuses on the supply of ASICs and custom chip design services, has started mass production of a new chemical sensor interface ASIC.
Sponsored content by congatec GmbHMultitasking at the edge In the past, there was rarely a need to put much emphasis on a high number of cores as most established embedded systems had little parallel processing to do. With Industry 4.0 and IIoT digitization, this picture has dramatically changed. IoT gateways and edge computers can hardly get enough cores. COM Express Type 6 modules with AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor technology and RTS hypervisor support are a perfect for these IoT gateway application needs.
Mycronic receives order for five systems The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment has received an order for five systems from an unnamed, but existing, customer in Asia.
Murata to close Japanese sales offices at end of year As part of the company's organisational restructuring efforts, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will be closing two sales offices in Japan on December 31, 2022, and operations will be transferred to other locations.
EIB loan will allow Siltronic to upgrade its Freiberg site The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a EUR 200 million loan to the German silicon wafer manufacturer. The investment is earmarked for R&D of the next generation of hyperpure silicon wafers and ingots, and for the upgrade of silicon wafer production in Freiberg, Saxony.
Furukawa in Japan selects Aixtron system Aixtron says that it has received an order for an AIX 2800G4 MOCVD System from FURUKAWA FITEL OPTICAL DEVICE CO., LTD. (FFOD), a Japan based manufacturer of compound semiconductor devices.
Sponsored content by CogiscanUsing Artificial Intelligence to Reduce AOI False Calls and Manual Verification by Up to 60% As our very own Mitch DeCaire recently pointed out in an interview: “I know a lot of people are talking about artificial intelligence and I always like to ask the question - “OK, what have you done in a real factory? Give me an example that I can understand.” We naturally agree with his sentiment and would like to share a concrete example of how an AI algorithm can be used to reduce AOI false calls and manual verification by up to 60% during the SMT process.
Promex expands die bonding capacity – adds new capabilities The Silicon Valley-based provider of advanced design, packaging and microelectronics assembly services, has completed the first phase of its plan to expand its die bonding services.
Japanese electronic materials company expands in Arizona JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA (JX USA), has broken ground and started construction of JX USA’s new electronic materials manufacturing plant in the City of Mesa, Arizona.
ZEISS opens new Quality Excellence Center in Michigan ZEISS has officially unveiled its new site near Detroit. The new facility for the Industrial Quality and Research (IQR) segment of ZEISS, is represented in the USA by Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, LLC.
Avicena acquires microLED fab facility from Nanosys California-based microLED-based chip-to-chip interconnects specialist, Avicena, thas completed the acquisition of a microLED fabrication facility and associated engineering team from Nanosys.
Sponsored content by RUTRONIK Elektronische Bauelemente GmbHShorter time-to-market with proof-of-concepts Rutronik System Solutions uses proof-of-concepts to accelerate the research and pre-development phases on the part of its customers - in particular, by decisively shortening the time-to-market. Innovative modular solutions, such as the newly developed RDK2 Development Kit in conjunction with a wide range of adapter boards, play an integral role here. They represent the best possible combinations of components from different manufacturers.
Kemet opens its second factory in North Macedonia Capacitor manufacturer Kemet Electronics has officially opened its second factory in North Macedonia.
GF secures $30M federal funding to develop next-gen GaN Chips GlobalFoundries has been awarded USD 30 million in federal funding to advance the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon semiconductors at its facility in Essex Junction, Vermont.
Renesas completes acquisition of Steradian Japan's Renesas Electronics has completed its acquisition of Steradian Semiconductors Private Limited, a fabless semiconductor company providing 4D imaging radar solutions.
Decision on Microchips new fab will take some time The microcontroller specialist is planning to build a new 300mm fab somewhere in the US. Oregon has been touted as a potential location for the investment, but as of now, no decision has been made.
Sponsored content by MGT Manufacturer Group of Technology®MGT rolls out its 650V GaN FETs portfolio in normally-on and normally-off configuration In contrast to silicon based MOSFETS, gallium nitride offers more efficient electron conductivity and a significantly higher electric field strength. With the demand for electronic devices to become ever smaller, lighter, and more efficient, with higher performance at same time, our GaN transistors are ideal players under such environments.
Aehr receives order from new customer for several systems Aehr Test Systems has received purchase orders from a new customer for a FOX-NPTM multi-wafer test and burn-in system, multiple WaferPak Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to be used for qualification of their silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles.
Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers Mycronic says that it has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but an existing customer in the US.
Microchip’s mulls expansion in Oregon Microcontroller specialist Microchip Technology's is reportedly contemplating expanding its operations in Gresham, Oregon. If this would realise – the investment could be in the size of USD 3 billion.
VinFast and Infineon to open joint application competence center Vietnamese electric car maker VinFast, together with Infineon Technologies, will set up a joint application competence center focusing on electromobility to accelerate the Vietnamese company's development of smart mobility solutions.
YAGEO to acquire Heraeus Nexensos YAGEO has entered into an agreement with Heraeus Holding GmbH to purchase 100% shares of its subsidiary Heraeus Nexensos GmbH for EUR 79.40 million in an all-cash transaction.
ASML tells US employees to stop serving clients in China The semiconductors equipment maker has reportedly ordered its employees in the US to stop serving customers in China as a response to the newly updated US regulations.
TSMC's third quarter revenues soar 47.9% YoY TSMC reports that it recorded revenues of NTD 613.14 billion during the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 47.9% from the same period last year.
Global 300mm fab capacity to reach new high in 2025 Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide are forecast to expand 300mm fab capacity at a nearly 10% compound average growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2025, reaching an all-time high of 9.2 million wafers per month (wpm), SEMI reports.
Layoffs at Intel loom as PC sales slow down According to information obtained by Bloomberg, the US chipmaker is reportedly planning to reduce its headcount – with numbers in the thousands – as it looks to reduce costs in the face of the slowdown in the PC market.
IQE partners with MICLEDI to develop microLEDs IQE plc has entered into a partnership with MICLEDI Microdisplays focused on the large-scale commercialisation of microLED technology.
Elmos and partner Samsung Foundry reach series production Elmos Semiconductor began successfully procuring its first 130nm products from new foundry partner Samsung Foundry and moved into series production at the midway point of the year.
KLA halts sales and support to China-based customers The US supplier of process control and yield management systems for the semiconductor industry will reportedly cease some supplies and services to China-based customers.