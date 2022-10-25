© mycronic

The order value, while not precise, is said to be in the range of USD 4-6 million. Mycronic will deliver the system during the second quarter of next year.

Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75% of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. The SLX is a modern and energy-efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic’s mask writers for displays.