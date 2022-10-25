© Molex

The connectivity specialist has expanded its North American manufacturing footprint with the opening of a new factory in Guadalajara. The new 60,000 square-meter facility nearly doubles Molex's footprint and manufacturing space in Guadalajara – the site also comes with the potential to increase capacity by an additional 100,000 square meters.

"The opening of a new factory in Guadalajara dedicated to transportation customers further enhances our ability to effectively and economically address the most complex challenges in automotive connectivity, battery management, vehicle safety and zonal architectures," says Mike Bloomgren, SVP, president, Transportation & Industrial Solutions, Molex, in a press release.

Molex has invested USD 130 million in developing this new facility, which features new tools, technologies and processes to meet the demand for interconnect solutions for tomorrow's Electric Vehicles (EV), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and connected vehicles. The plant incorporates advanced production-line automation, autonomous robots, molding and assembly tools, as well as complete engineering and operations to optimise product development, supply chain management, quality testing and volume manufacturing.

The company says in the press release that it plans to grow its headcount from 200 employees to 300 by the end of the year.