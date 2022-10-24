© Mycronic

Three Prexision 8 Evo, one Prexision 8 Entry Evo and one Prexision MMS, with an order value of USD 52-60 million will be delivered to the customer starting in 2024.

Delivery of one Prexision 8 Evo and the Prexision MMS is planned during the second quarter of 2024, followed by one Prexision 8 Evo during the third quarter of 2024, one Prexision 8 Entry Evo during the fourth quarter of 2024 and one Prexision 8 Evo during the first quarter of 2025, the company states ina press release.