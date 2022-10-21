© Murata Business | October 21, 2022
Murata to close Japanese sales offices at end of year
As part of the company's organisational restructuring efforts, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will be closing two sales offices in Japan on December 31, 2022, and operations will be transferred to other locations.
Murata will close down both its Sendai sales office and its Nagano sales office. The operations will be moved to the company's Tokyo branch office as well as Nagoya sales office.
"We're aiming to make the transition as smooth as possible, and will continue to provide the same services and prompt response times at the new locations," the company writes in a short update.
Promex expands die bonding capacity – adds new capabilities The Silicon Valley-based provider of advanced design, packaging and microelectronics assembly services, has completed the first phase of its plan to expand its die bonding services.
Japanese electronic materials company expands in Arizona JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA (JX USA), has broken ground and started construction of JX USA’s new electronic materials manufacturing plant in the City of Mesa, Arizona.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupMeet ICAPE Group at Electronica! On November 15-18 2022, ICAPE Group will be present at the biggest electronic trade fair in the world. More than 30 sales engineers and technical experts from all over Europe will be meeting customers, prospects, and media in booth Hall A1 booth #506 and will host many technical keynotes during the week.
ZEISS opens new Quality Excellence Center in Michigan ZEISS has officially unveiled its new site near Detroit. The new facility for the Industrial Quality and Research (IQR) segment of ZEISS, is represented in the USA by Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, LLC.
Avicena acquires microLED fab facility from Nanosys California-based microLED-based chip-to-chip interconnects specialist, Avicena, thas completed the acquisition of a microLED fabrication facility and associated engineering team from Nanosys.
Kemet opens its second factory in North Macedonia Capacitor manufacturer Kemet Electronics has officially opened its second factory in North Macedonia.
GF secures $30M federal funding to develop next-gen GaN Chips GlobalFoundries has been awarded USD 30 million in federal funding to advance the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon semiconductors at its facility in Essex Junction, Vermont.
Sponsored content by STARTEAM Global (former CML Europe Gmbh)Interview with STARTEAM GLOBAL CEO – Daniel Jacob talks about the change from CML to STARTEAM The future of the Chinese PCB market and what’s next for STG.
Q: It has been a very busy year for you. Up until September you were still known in the market as CML but today you are presenting yourself as STARTEAM. What inspired you to give up the well-known brand CML in favour for your new STARTEAM GLOBAL identity?
Renesas completes acquisition of Steradian Japan's Renesas Electronics has completed its acquisition of Steradian Semiconductors Private Limited, a fabless semiconductor company providing 4D imaging radar solutions.
Decision on Microchips new fab will take some time The microcontroller specialist is planning to build a new 300mm fab somewhere in the US. Oregon has been touted as a potential location for the investment, but as of now, no decision has been made.
Aehr receives order from new customer for several systems Aehr Test Systems has received purchase orders from a new customer for a FOX-NPTM multi-wafer test and burn-in system, multiple WaferPak Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to be used for qualification of their silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles.
Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers Mycronic says that it has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but an existing customer in the US.
Microchip’s mulls expansion in Oregon Microcontroller specialist Microchip Technology's is reportedly contemplating expanding its operations in Gresham, Oregon. If this would realise – the investment could be in the size of USD 3 billion.
VinFast and Infineon to open joint application competence center Vietnamese electric car maker VinFast, together with Infineon Technologies, will set up a joint application competence center focusing on electromobility to accelerate the Vietnamese company's development of smart mobility solutions.
YAGEO to acquire Heraeus Nexensos YAGEO has entered into an agreement with Heraeus Holding GmbH to purchase 100% shares of its subsidiary Heraeus Nexensos GmbH for EUR 79.40 million in an all-cash transaction.
ASML tells US employees to stop serving clients in China The semiconductors equipment maker has reportedly ordered its employees in the US to stop serving customers in China as a response to the newly updated US regulations.
TSMC's third quarter revenues soar 47.9% YoY TSMC reports that it recorded revenues of NTD 613.14 billion during the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 47.9% from the same period last year.
Global 300mm fab capacity to reach new high in 2025 Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide are forecast to expand 300mm fab capacity at a nearly 10% compound average growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2025, reaching an all-time high of 9.2 million wafers per month (wpm), SEMI reports.
Layoffs at Intel loom as PC sales slow down According to information obtained by Bloomberg, the US chipmaker is reportedly planning to reduce its headcount – with numbers in the thousands – as it looks to reduce costs in the face of the slowdown in the PC market.
IQE partners with MICLEDI to develop microLEDs IQE plc has entered into a partnership with MICLEDI Microdisplays focused on the large-scale commercialisation of microLED technology.
Elmos and partner Samsung Foundry reach series production Elmos Semiconductor began successfully procuring its first 130nm products from new foundry partner Samsung Foundry and moved into series production at the midway point of the year.
KLA halts sales and support to China-based customers The US supplier of process control and yield management systems for the semiconductor industry will reportedly cease some supplies and services to China-based customers.
Veoneer partners with Arbe on automotive radars Automotive technology company Veoneer and the 4D imaging radar solutions company Arbe Robotics plans to co-develop radars for automotive-grade safety and rolling out autonomous functionality.
PTSL receives $30M investment from Tikehau Capital The Glasgow-headquartered supplier of advanced ATE test hardware solutions has just closed a USD 30 million investment from Tikehau Capital. Now the company is looking to expand internationally.
Plastic Omnium completes the acquisition of Varroc Lighting Systems Plastic Omnium has completed the acquisition of Varroc’s automotive lighting systems (VLS) business from Varroc Engineering Limited.
IQE team up with SK siltron The supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with SK siltron for the development and commercialisation of compound semiconductor products.
Smoltek and YAGEO start collaboration on ultra-thin capacitors Swedish Smoltek Nanotech Holding says that it has, together with electronics component manufacturer YAGEO, in a joint workshop in Gothenburg, started working on commercialising Smoltek's ultra-thin carbon nanofiber capacitors.
EnOcean acquires assets of Renesas' edge computing solutions business EnOcean, a provider of energy-harvesting IoT devices and sensor-to-cloud solutions, has acquired the assets of the edge computing solutions business from the Renesas.