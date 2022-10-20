© Siltronic

“We are pleased to step up our research and development in Germany with the support of the EIB. This will strengthen our global market position for specialty silicon wafer products and help expand our footprint in Europe,” says Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG, in a press release.

Siltronic is a major silicon wafer manufacturer with a global market share of around 13% – the company boast production sites in Germany, Singapore as well as the United States.

This EIB operation supports the only major silicon wafer supplier outside Asia – financing key investments in the EU semiconductor value chain and strengthening the competitiveness of the EU semiconductor industry.