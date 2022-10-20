© Promex Industries

The company has installed a new 2200 evo plus die bonder from BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) on its production line, adding more capacity, as well as enhanced accuracy, productivity and flexibility.

The 2200 evo plus joins Promex’s existing lineup of die bonders, including three additional Besi systems. It features an integrated dispenser for direct placement when performing die attach, and its advanced pick-and-place head enables the system to pick components directly from a wafer on tape or a waffle pack and place them as needed for the application.