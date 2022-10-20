© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

The new 273,000-square-foot plant is expected to be operational in early 2024 and create more than 100 jobs by 2025. The plant will produce sputtering targets for semiconductors and produce more than double the production of the company's existing Chandler plant.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA is the North American operating site and subsidiary of JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Tokyo, Japan.

The new plant will contain a large production area, office, welfare facilities, and garden. JX USA says in a press release that the site will also be used as an incubator for new business development, and intends to make it the center of JX USA’s business in the advanced materials field in the US in the future.

The company manufactures and sells sputtering targets to semiconductor industries in North America and Europe. In recent years, many of JX USA’s customers are expanding their production capacities in France, Germany, Italy, and the U.S. including Arizona. The company says that it will further expand its production capacity for sputtering targets for semiconductors to better serve its customers.