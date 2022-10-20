© ZEISS_opening Quality Excellence Center Wixom

The site spans over 80,000 square feet (7,500 square metres) with two floors, providing space for almost 170 employees.

The new facility offers workspaces and a showroom featuring a broad portfolio of ZEISS and GOM inspection solutions: industrial microscopes, CT X-ray machines, CMMs and optical systems, non-contact 3D devices, automated car body systems, and surface and special geometry instruments.



