Avicena acquires microLED fab facility from Nanosys
California-based microLED-based chip-to-chip interconnects specialist, Avicena, thas completed the acquisition of a microLED fabrication facility and associated engineering team from Nanosys.
The company states in a press release that it expects the transaction to significantly enhance its capabilities, especially in the development and manufacturing of high-speed GaN microLEDs optimised for parallel multi-Tbps interconnects.
The fab was previously owned by glō, who invested over USD 200 million in the development of microLED displays including significant investments in manufacturing capabilities. Nanosys later acquired glō back in May 2021. Now the fab – and associated engineering team – is in the hand of Avicena, significantly increasing the company’s development and manufacturing capabilities.
The facilities include epitaxy, wafer processing, and lift-off and transfer tools to post-process silicon ICs with optical interfaces. Together with Avicena’s internal ASIC team, the company plans to deliver optical chiplets with high capacity and extremely low power.
