At the company’s first North Macedonian factory Kemet produces capacitors for the automotive industry and various other industrial applications. The site currently employs a workforce of 400. However, there is a plan to grow to 500, 600 and later 700 in the medium term at the site, according to a press release from the North Macedonian government.

The new factory – which is located near the country’s capital Skopje and is the result of a EUR 23 million investment – is expected to create as many as 360 new jobs, the press release continues.

Evertiq has reached out to the company for further details about the new facility.