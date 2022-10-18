GF secures $30M federal funding to develop next-gen GaN Chips
GlobalFoundries has been awarded USD 30 million in federal funding to advance the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon semiconductors at its facility in Essex Junction, Vermont.
As previously reported in several articles, GaN semiconductors are positioned to enable game-changing performance and efficiency in applications including 5G and 6G smartphones, RF wireless infrastructure, electric vehicles, power grids, solar energy, and other technologies.
The USD 30 million federal funding will enable GF to purchase tools and extend the development and implementation of 200mm GaN wafer manufacturing. The incorporation of scaled GaN manufacturing into the Fab’s capabilities furthers the facility’s position in RF semiconductor technology, a press release reads.
GF’s facility in Essex Junction, Vermont, near Burlington, was among the first major semiconductor manufacturing sites in the United States. Today nearly 2,000 GF employees work at the site, with a manufacturing capacity of more than 600,000 wafers per year.
