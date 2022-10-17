© Renesas

The Indian start-up was founded in 2016 and provides radar solutions that enable highly accurate object recognition and power efficiency in a small chip. Radar is a vital technology for ADAS, which uses a complex combination of various sensors in vehicles to detect objects. Renesas plans to capitalise on the high growth opportunities the automotive radar market offers, by expanding its automotive product portfolio with Steradian’s radar technology and extending its reach in the radar market.

The resulting automotive radar solutions will combine the new automotive radar products, Renesas’ ADAS SoCs for processing radar signals, PMICs, and timing products together with software for object recognition. Together, these solutions aim to simplify the design of automotive radar systems and contribute to faster product development.

With the completion of the acquisition, Steradian has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas.