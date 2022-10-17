Aehr receives order from new customer for several systems
Aehr Test Systems has received purchase orders from a new customer for a FOX-NPTM multi-wafer test and burn-in system, multiple WaferPak Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to be used for qualification of their silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles.
The unnamed company is described as a multibillion-dollar revenue global manufacturer of semiconductors – that is currently supplying silicon-based MOSFETs for the automotive industry.
"Our momentum in silicon carbide wafer level burn-in continues to increase, and we are very excited that this new customer has chosen Aehr’s FOX full wafer test and burn-in solution in a very short period of time. The company already has experience in power semiconductors and quickly understood the value proposition of being able to test and burn-in 100% of their devices at wafer level," says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, in a press release.
The CEO continues to state that multiple forecasts are projecting tremendous growth in the silicon carbide market, and that Aehr is ramping its production capacity for both systems and full wafer WaferPak Contactors to meet the anticipated demand.
