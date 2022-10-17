© mycronic

Both systems are planned for delivery during the third quarter of 2023 and the order value is in the range of USD 13-15 million.

“With a steadily increasing number of SLX mask writers in production, we get continuous confirmation that the SLX meets customers’ high expectations and are grateful for the trust placed in us to deliver two more systems to an existing customer”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.

Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and the production of semiconductors. The SLX laser mask writer meets the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.