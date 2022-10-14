© Vinfast

The creation of the VinFast–Infineon Competence Center (VICC) signals a new level in the relationship between both companies, who will jointly engage in the early development phase of VinFast's next-gen smart mobility solutions and will also discuss future semiconductor requirements to achieve supply chain stability.

VICC – which will open during the first quarter of 2023 – will initially focus on the development of a new electric drive train (EDT) for VinFast electrified platforms.

"VinFast's goal is to create smart mobility solutions for a sustainable future," says Mdm. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Global CEO of VinFast, in a press release. "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Infineon – the leader in semiconductors for electromobility. Infineon's advanced products and solutions will help to enhance VinFast's production efficiencies and support us reach our goals faster."

Infineon will provide technical support and guidance on semiconductor selection including conventional technologies and those based on WBG (Wide Bandgap) semiconductor materials, including silicon carbide (SiC). The competence center will house a laboratory with testing and measuring equipment to provide prompt product validation.