Heraeus Nexensos is a supplier of platinum thin-film temperature sensors. Its headquarter is located in Hanau, Germany, with two manufacturing sites located in Germany and Malaysia and has about 480 full time employees.

As of 2021, Heraeus Nexensos has close to 60% of its revenue coming from North America and Europe, and 100% of the revenue is contributed by industrial and automotive customers – the company's 2021 annual revenue was EUR 78.46 million.

“In a world that is rapidly moving towards everything smart and electrified, sensors are an integral part of that paradigm shift. To us, temperature sensors are a great addition to our existing sensor portfolio from YAGEO and TOKIN and the perfect product to propel us further into the sensor market given the similarities in business models and secular trends.” says YAGEO Founder and Chairman Pierre Chen, in a press release. “Heraeus Nexensos has a highly complementary set of products and customers, especially in the automotive and industrial segments which are the key drivers for future growth.”

Other than the long-term strategic fit, the acquisition of Heraeus Nexensos will bring YAGEO immediate cross-selling opportunities. The companies are aiming to complete the transaction in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.