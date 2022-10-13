ASML tells US employees to stop serving clients in China
The semiconductors equipment maker has reportedly ordered its employees in the US to stop serving customers in China as a response to the newly updated US regulations.
In an internal email – obtained by Bloomberg – ASML tells its US employees to hold off on delivering service or providing assistance to customers in China until the business has determined precisely which fabs are impacted by the regulations.
“ASML US employees must refrain – either directly, or indirectly – from servicing, shipping or providing support to any customers in China until further notice, while ASML is actively assessing which particular fabs are affected by this regulation,” the email, published by Bloomberg, reads.
Under the new updated US regulations, companies looking to work with Chinese semiconductor manufacturers, with advanced manufacturing equipment, must first obtain a license from the US Department of Commerce. Evertiq has previously reported that KLA has halted both sales and support to China-based customers.
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.