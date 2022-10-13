© ASML

In an internal email – obtained by Bloomberg – ASML tells its US employees to hold off on delivering service or providing assistance to customers in China until the business has determined precisely which fabs are impacted by the regulations.

“ASML US employees must refrain – either directly, or indirectly – from servicing, shipping or providing support to any customers in China until further notice, while ASML is actively assessing which particular fabs are affected by this regulation,” the email, published by Bloomberg, reads.

Under the new updated US regulations, companies looking to work with Chinese semiconductor manufacturers, with advanced manufacturing equipment, must first obtain a license from the US Department of Commerce. Evertiq has previously reported that KLA has halted both sales and support to China-based customers.