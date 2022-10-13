Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© TSMC Business | October 13, 2022

TSMC's third quarter revenues soar 47.9% YoY

TSMC reports that it recorded revenues of NTD 613.14 billion during the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 47.9% from the same period last year.

Third quarter net income amounted to NTD 280.87 billion, and increase of 79.7% from the same quarter in 2021. Compared to second quarter 2022, third quarter results represented a 14.8% increase in revenue and a 18.5% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.

In US dollars, third quarter revenue amounted to USD 20.23 billion, which increased 35.9% year-over-year and increased 11.4% from the previous quarter.

TSMC says that in the third quarter, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 28% of total wafer revenue, and 7-nanometer accounted for 26%. Advanced technologies, which are defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 54% of total wafer revenue.

“Our third quarter business was supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5nm technologies,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC, in a press release. “Moving into fourth quarter 2022, we expect our business to be flattish, as the end market demand weakens, and customers’ ongoing inventory adjustment is balanced by continued ramp-up for our industry-leading 5nm technologies.”

Global 300mm fab capacity to reach new high in 2025 Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide are forecast to expand 300mm fab capacity at a nearly 10% compound average growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2025, reaching an all-time high of 9.2 million wafers per month (wpm), SEMI reports.
Layoffs at Intel loom as PC sales slow down According to information obtained by Bloomberg, the US chipmaker is reportedly planning to reduce its headcount – with numbers in the thousands – as it looks to reduce costs in the face of the slowdown in the PC market.
IQE partners with MICLEDI to develop microLEDs IQE plc has entered into a partnership with MICLEDI Microdisplays focused on the large-scale commercialisation of microLED technology.
Elmos and partner Samsung Foundry reach series production Elmos Semiconductor began successfully procuring its first 130nm products from new foundry partner Samsung Foundry and moved into series production at the midway point of the year.
Ad
KLA halts sales and support to China-based customers The US supplier of process control and yield management systems for the semiconductor industry will reportedly cease some supplies and services to China-based customers.
Ad
Veoneer partners with Arbe on automotive radars Automotive technology company Veoneer and the 4D imaging radar solutions company Arbe Robotics plans to co-develop radars for automotive-grade safety and rolling out autonomous functionality.
PTSL receives $30M investment from Tikehau Capital The Glasgow-headquartered supplier of advanced ATE test hardware solutions has just closed a USD 30 million investment from Tikehau Capital. Now the company is looking to expand internationally.
Plastic Omnium completes the acquisition of Varroc Lighting Systems Plastic Omnium has completed the acquisition of Varroc’s automotive lighting systems (VLS) business from Varroc Engineering Limited.
IQE team up with SK siltron The supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with SK siltron for the development and commercialisation of compound semiconductor products.
Smoltek and YAGEO start collaboration on ultra-thin capacitors Swedish Smoltek Nanotech Holding says that it has, together with electronics component manufacturer YAGEO, in a joint workshop in Gothenburg, started working on commercialising Smoltek's ultra-thin carbon nanofiber capacitors.
EnOcean acquires assets of Renesas' edge computing solutions business EnOcean, a provider of energy-harvesting IoT devices and sensor-to-cloud solutions, has acquired the assets of the edge computing solutions business from the Renesas.
ams OSRAM CFO to leave company next year Ingo Bank, Chief Financial Officer of ams OSRAM does not plan to extend his contract as member of the Management Board beyond April 2023.
Rebound Japan to open new office in Kyushu Rebound continues to invest in the Japanese market with the opening of a new office in Kyushu.
Intelliconnect acquired by Trexon Global Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, says that it has completed the acquisition of Intelliconnect, a supplier of RF connectors, adapters, and cable assemblies.
Infineon opens new Hungarian production site Infineon Technologies has opened a new factory in Cegléd, Hungary. The company says that the new factory is dedicated to the assembly and testing of high-power semiconductor modules to drive the electrification of vehicles.
HARTING and TTI team up in the Americas The two companies are entering into a partnership in the Americas. TTI, Inc. will be an authorised distributor of HARTING's portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions.
LPE is now a part of ASM ASM International says that it has completed the acquisition of LPE S.p.A., after having received regulatory approvals.
EU to support Italian semiconductors with €292 million The European Commission has approved EUR 292.5 million in state aid to support STMicro's plans of setting up a new Italian Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafer fab.
Samsung targets mass production of 2nm process technology by 2025 Samsung says that demand for advanced semiconductors has increased dramatically, making innovation in semiconductor process technology critical to the business success of foundry customers.
Intel hits "milestone" in quantum chip production research Intel has announced "exceptional yield" of quantum dots arrays, showing promise for large-scale qubit production using transistor fabrication technology.
Samsung plans to triple advanced chip production by 2027 The South Korean electronics giant says that it plans to expand its production capacity for the advanced nodes by more than three times by 2027 compared to this year.
Saras Micro Devices selects Arizona for new manufacturing site Saras Micro Devices has selected a site in Chandler, Arizona to build out a manufacturing facility for its advanced power delivery solutions. The company is collocating with its partner company, Yield Engineering Systems, which recently announced it would lease 123,000 square feet in the area.
STMicro to build SiC substrate facility in Italy STMicro says it plans to build a "first-of-a-kind" SiC epitaxial substrate manufacturing facility in Europe as the company is looking to support automotive and industrial customers in their shift to electrification.
Micron to invest $100 billion in New York megafab Micron says it will invest up to USD 100 Billion to build a megafab in central New York, creating approximately 9,000 direct Micron jobs.
onsemi expands operations in Romania The American semiconductor company is opening a new – 3,000 square metre – design center for semiconductor chips in Bucharest, Romania.
Swedish semiconductor manufacturer plans to increase production following investment round SweGaN, a Swedish manufacturer of custom-made Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide (GaN-on-SiC) epitaxial wafers, has completed a Series A financing round totaling SEK 125 million (EUR 12 million).
Load more news
October 10 2022 10:45 am V20.8.47-1
Ad
Ad