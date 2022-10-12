© Intel Business | October 12, 2022
Layoffs at Intel loom as PC sales slow down
According to information obtained by Bloomberg, the US chipmaker is reportedly planning to reduce its headcount – with numbers in the thousands – as it looks to reduce costs in the face of the slowdown in the PC market.
The layoffs could be announced as early as later this month, the report continues citing people with knowledge of the situation. Intel will release its third-quarter earnings report on October 27, which is when the announcement is expected to happen.
The sources said that some divisions –including the sales and marketing group – could see layoffs affecting as many as 20% of staff. According to Bloomberg, Intel had 113,700 employees as of July.
Evertiq will provide further updates on the matter as they become available.
Elmos and partner Samsung Foundry reach series production Elmos Semiconductor began successfully procuring its first 130nm products from new foundry partner Samsung Foundry and moved into series production at the midway point of the year.
KLA halts sales and support to China-based customers The US supplier of process control and yield management systems for the semiconductor industry will reportedly cease some supplies and services to China-based customers.
Veoneer partners with Arbe on automotive radars Automotive technology company Veoneer and the 4D imaging radar solutions company Arbe Robotics plans to co-develop radars for automotive-grade safety and rolling out autonomous functionality.
PTSL receives $30M investment from Tikehau Capital The Glasgow-headquartered supplier of advanced ATE test hardware solutions has just closed a USD 30 million investment from Tikehau Capital. Now the company is looking to expand internationally.
Plastic Omnium completes the acquisition of Varroc Lighting Systems Plastic Omnium has completed the acquisition of Varroc’s automotive lighting systems (VLS) business from Varroc Engineering Limited.
IQE team up with SK siltron The supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with SK siltron for the development and commercialisation of compound semiconductor products.
Smoltek and YAGEO start collaboration on ultra-thin capacitors Swedish Smoltek Nanotech Holding says that it has, together with electronics component manufacturer YAGEO, in a joint workshop in Gothenburg, started working on commercialising Smoltek's ultra-thin carbon nanofiber capacitors.
EnOcean acquires assets of Renesas' edge computing solutions business EnOcean, a provider of energy-harvesting IoT devices and sensor-to-cloud solutions, has acquired the assets of the edge computing solutions business from the Renesas.
ams OSRAM CFO to leave company next year Ingo Bank, Chief Financial Officer of ams OSRAM does not plan to extend his contract as member of the Management Board beyond April 2023.
Rebound Japan to open new office in Kyushu Rebound continues to invest in the Japanese market with the opening of a new office in Kyushu.
Intelliconnect acquired by Trexon Global Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, says that it has completed the acquisition of Intelliconnect, a supplier of RF connectors, adapters, and cable assemblies.
Infineon opens new Hungarian production site Infineon Technologies has opened a new factory in Cegléd, Hungary. The company says that the new factory is dedicated to the assembly and testing of high-power semiconductor modules to drive the electrification of vehicles.
HARTING and TTI team up in the Americas The two companies are entering into a partnership in the Americas. TTI, Inc. will be an authorised distributor of HARTING's portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions.
LPE is now a part of ASM ASM International says that it has completed the acquisition of LPE S.p.A., after having received regulatory approvals.
EU to support Italian semiconductors with €292 million The European Commission has approved EUR 292.5 million in state aid to support STMicro's plans of setting up a new Italian Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafer fab.
Samsung targets mass production of 2nm process technology by 2025 Samsung says that demand for advanced semiconductors has increased dramatically, making innovation in semiconductor process technology critical to the business success of foundry customers.
Intel hits "milestone" in quantum chip production research Intel has announced "exceptional yield" of quantum dots arrays, showing promise for large-scale qubit production using transistor fabrication technology.
Samsung plans to triple advanced chip production by 2027 The South Korean electronics giant says that it plans to expand its production capacity for the advanced nodes by more than three times by 2027 compared to this year.
Saras Micro Devices selects Arizona for new manufacturing site Saras Micro Devices has selected a site in Chandler, Arizona to build out a manufacturing facility for its advanced power delivery solutions. The company is collocating with its partner company, Yield Engineering Systems, which recently announced it would lease 123,000 square feet in the area.
STMicro to build SiC substrate facility in Italy STMicro says it plans to build a "first-of-a-kind" SiC epitaxial substrate manufacturing facility in Europe as the company is looking to support automotive and industrial customers in their shift to electrification.
Micron to invest $100 billion in New York megafab Micron says it will invest up to USD 100 Billion to build a megafab in central New York, creating approximately 9,000 direct Micron jobs.
onsemi expands operations in Romania The American semiconductor company is opening a new – 3,000 square metre – design center for semiconductor chips in Bucharest, Romania.
Swedish semiconductor manufacturer plans to increase production following investment round SweGaN, a Swedish manufacturer of custom-made Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide (GaN-on-SiC) epitaxial wafers, has completed a Series A financing round totaling SEK 125 million (EUR 12 million).
1,000 GF employee’s to transfer to onsemi following fab sale Back in April of 2019, GlobalFoundries agreed to sell its 300 mm fab in East Fishkill, New York, to onsemi. The sale is now nearing completion and the fab, along with its employees will transfer to onsemi.
Fusion Sourcing Group to represent Intelligent Memory Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has signed Fusion Sourcing Group as its representative in the Northeast United States.
Arm names new Chief Financial Officer Arm has appointed Jason Child as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Child brings more than 30 years of experience in leadership at high-growth companies and scaling global finance functions to his new role.Load more news