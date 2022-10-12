© Intel

The layoffs could be announced as early as later this month, the report continues citing people with knowledge of the situation. Intel will release its third-quarter earnings report on October 27, which is when the announcement is expected to happen.

The sources said that some divisions –including the sales and marketing group – could see layoffs affecting as many as 20% of staff. According to Bloomberg, Intel had 113,700 employees as of July.

