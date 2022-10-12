© IQE

Under this agreement, IQE will provide MICLEDI with a 200mm platform to scale and commercialise this technology to achieve high-volume production for red microLEDs. This geometry allows for compatibility with both standard 200mm and 300mm silicon foundries, which enables the partnership to deliver economies of scale.

“MicroLEDs are the future of immersive display technologies and this agreement expands IQE’s position in a market which is poised for multi-billion dollar growth across a range of end-market applications, including everyday consumer electronics. Compound semiconductors are a critical enabler of scale in this market and we are pleased to be partnering with MICLEDI to offer a differentiated solution,” says Americo Lemos, Chief Executive Officer of IQE, in a press release

MICLEDI is a fabless semiconductor design and technology company developing high-performance microLED displays with a focus on augmented reality products.