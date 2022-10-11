Elmos and partner Samsung Foundry reach series production
Elmos Semiconductor began successfully procuring its first 130nm products from new foundry partner Samsung Foundry and moved into series production at the midway point of the year.
The scaled technology nodes enable cost-efficient design of Elmos ICs for a wide range of automotive use cases, as the number of digital functions in cars continues to grow.
“The partnership with Samsung Foundry that began in 2019 is an important element in Elmos’ new fabless strategy,” says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO of Elmos Semiconductor, in a press release. “Samsung’s advanced 130nm BCD platform, which is certified for the automotive market and includes an embedded flash solution, is an outstanding process technology.”
For Samsung and Elmos, collaboration on wafer production is described as an important strategic development step in relation to state-of-the-art process technologies for automotive manufacturers.
“Close collaboration was the key strength of our partnership that allowed us to qualify automotive products and start mass production in record time,” adds Jason Shin, executive vice president of Foundry Sales Team at Samsung Foundry. “We are confident that our mutual success will be the foundation for future innovations that further enhances our partnership.”
