© Veoneer

After five years of extensive research among technology start-ups, Veoneer has chosen to partner with Arbe for their 2K high-resolution surround radar, able to enhance the perception system and sensor fusion.

Veoneer will develop, market, and integrate two surround 4D imaging radars extending on Arbe’s reference designs: one long-range, high resolution, 360° sensing solution with 48x48 RF channels (Tx/Rx) and one with 24x12 RF channels.

The 4D ultra-high-resolution imaging radar operates also in difficult weather and lighting conditions and it differentiates true threats from false alarms to ensure a safe road ahead for drivers, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users.

“Veoneer is committed to offering safe, robust, high-quality sensor solutions to vehicle manufacturers globally. During the past 5 years, we have performed extensive research among 4D radar companies globally. By partnering with Arbe Robotics, Veoneer will be able to offer and integrate scalable automotive-grade 4D radar-sensors in future cars, at competitive prices,” says Jacob Svanberg, CEO of Veoneer, in a press release.

The new surround radar is expected to be in pre-production by mid-2023.