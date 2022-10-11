Veoneer partners with Arbe on automotive radars
Automotive technology company Veoneer and the 4D imaging radar solutions company Arbe Robotics plans to co-develop radars for automotive-grade safety and rolling out autonomous functionality.
After five years of extensive research among technology start-ups, Veoneer has chosen to partner with Arbe for their 2K high-resolution surround radar, able to enhance the perception system and sensor fusion.
Veoneer will develop, market, and integrate two surround 4D imaging radars extending on Arbe’s reference designs: one long-range, high resolution, 360° sensing solution with 48x48 RF channels (Tx/Rx) and one with 24x12 RF channels.
The 4D ultra-high-resolution imaging radar operates also in difficult weather and lighting conditions and it differentiates true threats from false alarms to ensure a safe road ahead for drivers, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users.
“Veoneer is committed to offering safe, robust, high-quality sensor solutions to vehicle manufacturers globally. During the past 5 years, we have performed extensive research among 4D radar companies globally. By partnering with Arbe Robotics, Veoneer will be able to offer and integrate scalable automotive-grade 4D radar-sensors in future cars, at competitive prices,” says Jacob Svanberg, CEO of Veoneer, in a press release.
The new surround radar is expected to be in pre-production by mid-2023.
