© plastic omnium

The EUR 520 million transaction was adjusted downwards by EUR 80 million to reflect weakened market conditions triggered by inflation and supply chain disruptions. VLS has been consolidated into Plastic Omnium's accounts as of October 7, 2022.

Varroc Lighting Systems achieved sales of approximately EUR 0.8 billion in 2021, and will be integrated alongside AMLS into Plastic Omnium's new Lighting division. The new division generated pro forma sales of approximately EUR 1 billion in 2021 and employs 7,000 people in 11 plants worldwide. The new Lighting division is targeting economic revenue of EUR 1.5 billion by 2027.