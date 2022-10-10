EnOcean acquires assets of Renesas' edge computing solutions business
EnOcean, a provider of energy-harvesting IoT devices and sensor-to-cloud solutions, has acquired the assets of the edge computing solutions business from the Renesas.
The deal includes the transition of personnel as well as hardware and software products and was closed on the first day of October.
“EnOcean has always been very keen on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that have a real benefit for companies by creating energy-efficient, flexible, and overall better buildings. This acquisition brings us, our partners, and our customers one step closer to a carbon-neutral future,” says EnOcean CEO Raoul Wijgergangs, in a press release.
The CEO continues to state that the combined solution, including the SmartServer IoT and IoT Access Protocol (IAP) software, enables customers to leverage existing data that is already being generated in their buildings, machines, or other devices for a wide range of applications. This data can be augmented by additional energy harvesting and traditional sensors as needed to provide a comprehensive view. The solution enables understanding, control, interaction, and optimisation of buildings and devices. Insights gained from sensor data can be applied directly to drive actions to improve efficiency.
“I see tremendous opportunities in merging the channels of our two companies and I’m delighted that we’re joining a company that’s as dedicated to our market as we are. Together, we’re building on our technologies to provide next-generation solutions for smart buildings that focus on sustainability, waste reduction, and occupant experience,” says Apurba Pradhan, Business Unit Director Industrial Edge Computing at Renesas.
