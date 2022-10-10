© ams Osram

ams OSRAM says in a press release that the Supervisory Board will swiftly commence the necessary steps to prepare a succession for the position in the Management Board as of May 2023.

Ingo Bank joined former ams AG as CFO of OSRAM Licht AG on 1 May 2020. Since then he has offered contributions to the successful integration of ams and OSRAM as well as the realignment of both companies’ combined portfolio.