© Rebound Electronics Business | October 07, 2022
Rebound Japan to open new office in Kyushu
Rebound continues to invest in the Japanese market with the opening of a new office in Kyushu.
The company says that the investment will enable Rebound Japan to be even more local to its customers and, as a result, service their requirements to even higher levels. Adding to the new office the company is also investing in its sales team by adding more people.
“The investment in Rebound Japan’s third office and the hiring of additional local staff in Kyushu is a testament to the confidence Rebound Group have in Masa and the team he is building to service our Japanese customers to the highest possible levels,” says, Grant Fairbairn, VP of Sales & Purchasing, in a press release. “We are excited to continue to grow Rebound Japan moving forward.”
HARTING and TTI team up in the Americas The two companies are entering into a partnership in the Americas. TTI, Inc. will be an authorised distributor of HARTING's portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions.
LPE is now a part of ASM ASM International says that it has completed the acquisition of LPE S.p.A., after having received regulatory approvals.
EU to support Italian semiconductors with €292 million The European Commission has approved EUR 292.5 million in state aid to support STMicro's plans of setting up a new Italian Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafer fab.
Samsung targets mass production of 2nm process technology by 2025 Samsung says that demand for advanced semiconductors has increased dramatically, making innovation in semiconductor process technology critical to the business success of foundry customers.
Intel hits "milestone" in quantum chip production research Intel has announced "exceptional yield" of quantum dots arrays, showing promise for large-scale qubit production using transistor fabrication technology.
Samsung plans to triple advanced chip production by 2027 The South Korean electronics giant says that it plans to expand its production capacity for the advanced nodes by more than three times by 2027 compared to this year.
Saras Micro Devices selects Arizona for new manufacturing site Saras Micro Devices has selected a site in Chandler, Arizona to build out a manufacturing facility for its advanced power delivery solutions. The company is collocating with its partner company, Yield Engineering Systems, which recently announced it would lease 123,000 square feet in the area.
STMicro to build SiC substrate facility in Italy STMicro says it plans to build a "first-of-a-kind" SiC epitaxial substrate manufacturing facility in Europe as the company is looking to support automotive and industrial customers in their shift to electrification.
Micron to invest $100 billion in New York megafab Micron says it will invest up to USD 100 Billion to build a megafab in central New York, creating approximately 9,000 direct Micron jobs.
onsemi expands operations in Romania The American semiconductor company is opening a new – 3,000 square metre – design center for semiconductor chips in Bucharest, Romania.
Swedish semiconductor manufacturer plans to increase production following investment round SweGaN, a Swedish manufacturer of custom-made Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide (GaN-on-SiC) epitaxial wafers, has completed a Series A financing round totaling SEK 125 million (EUR 12 million).
1,000 GF employee’s to transfer to onsemi following fab sale Back in April of 2019, GlobalFoundries agreed to sell its 300 mm fab in East Fishkill, New York, to onsemi. The sale is now nearing completion and the fab, along with its employees will transfer to onsemi.
Fusion Sourcing Group to represent Intelligent Memory Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has signed Fusion Sourcing Group as its representative in the Northeast United States.
Arm names new Chief Financial Officer Arm has appointed Jason Child as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Child brings more than 30 years of experience in leadership at high-growth companies and scaling global finance functions to his new role.
Spain launches foundry for III-V semiconductors Spain launches its first commercial foundry for III-V Semiconductors targeting integrated photonics.
Silicon Labs expands in India – opens new office in Hyderabad Silicon Labs has officially inaugurated its new office in Hyderabad, located at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City. This new office will also be Silicon Labs' largest global centre for engineering and wireless connectivity innovation.
Poland and Taiwan sign agreement on semiconductor collaboration The Polish Office in Taipei and the Taipei Representative Office in Poland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the Taiwanese-Polish working group on semiconductors.
Kioxia to adjust flash memory production by 30% at two plants Japan’s Kioxia Corporation says that it will reduce the production volume at two of its flash memory plants.
TI starts production at new 300mm fab in Richardson, Texas Texas Instruments' newest 300-millimeter wafer fab in Richardson, Texas, has started initial production and will ramp output over the coming months.
KLA to build a new R&D and manufacturing facility in Wales KLA Corporation says that it plans to build a new R&D and manufacturing center for the SPTS division, in Newport, Wales, UK.
Additional DoD funding reaches SkyWater US semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology says that the Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded the company up to USD 99 million as a continuation of the previous initiative to advance onshore production capabilities for strategic radiation-hardened (rad-hard) electronics.
Comet Technologies expands manufacturing in Malaysia Comet Technologies says that it aims to double its production capacity in Malaysia – the company will add 30,000 square feet and about 200 employees to its operations in the country.
Swissbit expands its manufacturing capability in Berlin A new USD multi-million investment will add a new new semiconductor packaging line to Swissbit's electronics production in Berlin, Germany.
Henkel acquires Thermexit business from Nanoramic Henkel has completed the acquisition of the Thermal Management Materials business of Nanoramic Laboratories (Nanoramic) headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, marketed under the brand Thermexit.
Mobix Labs to acquire EMI Solutions Fabless semiconductor company, Mobix Labs, says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire EMI Solutions, an Irvine-based manufacturer of electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtering products.
Hexatronic acquires the data center specialist Swedish Hexatronic Group has signed an agreement to acquire 90% of the shares in UK-based Impact Data Solutions Limited (IDS Group).