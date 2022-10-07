Intelliconnect acquired by Trexon Global
Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, says that it has completed the acquisition of Intelliconnect, a supplier of RF connectors, adapters, and cable assemblies.
“The addition of Intelliconnect brings a customer-centric organization with a level of expertise and experience that aligns with the Trexon strategic vision of delivering application specific solutions. Their innovation enables the development of critical technologies that support key megatrend drivers such as AI and the application for quantum computing. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Intelliconnect,” says Mark Twaalfhoven, President, and CEO of Trexon, in a press release.
Formed in the UK in 2003 in response to the almost complete abandonment of the UK by the RF connector manufacturing industry, Intelliconnect joined forces with a small innovative US operation in 2004 and has has made a name for itself in design led manufacturing of RF connectors, waterproof multi-pin connectors and cable assemblies.
“After nearly 20 years of success and growth, we recognised that to reach the next level of excellence, Intelliconnect needed to be part of a bigger, financially strong group which has the same aspirations, goals, and vision that we do. We are confident that Trexon is the perfect partner. Their strong track record in acquiring good businesses and making them better whilst investing and supporting their existing teams is one of the key reasons that we chose them as our acquirer,” says Intelliconnect’s founder.