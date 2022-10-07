© kritchanut dreamstime.com

“The addition of Intelliconnect brings a customer-centric organization with a level of expertise and experience that aligns with the Trexon strategic vision of delivering application specific solutions. Their innovation enables the development of critical technologies that support key megatrend drivers such as AI and the application for quantum computing. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Intelliconnect,” says Mark Twaalfhoven, President, and CEO of Trexon, in a press release.

Formed in the UK in 2003 in response to the almost complete abandonment of the UK by the RF connector manufacturing industry, Intelliconnect joined forces with a small innovative US operation in 2004 and has has made a name for itself in design led manufacturing of RF connectors, waterproof multi-pin connectors and cable assemblies.